MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Medjedovic upsets Fils to win Next Gen Finals championship match

Hamad Medjedovic squandered two match points before he finally upset the top-seeded Arthur Fils and won the Next Gen Finals championship match on Saturday.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 09:10 IST , JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - 1 MIN READ

AP
Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia lifts the Next Gen ATP Finals Trophy after winning the final against Arthur Fils of France.
Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia lifts the Next Gen ATP Finals Trophy after winning the final against Arthur Fils of France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia lifts the Next Gen ATP Finals Trophy after winning the final against Arthur Fils of France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hamad Medjedovic squandered two match points before he finally upset the top-seeded Arthur Fils and won the Next Gen Finals championship match on Saturday.

It was the first five-set final in six editions of the tournament.

Medjedovic missed the chance to seal it in four but converted his third match point in the fifth to beat Fils 3-4 (6), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4 (9), 4-1 after two hours, 11 minutes.

The 20-year-old Medjedovic did not lose a match on his way to becoming the first Serbian to win the tournament for the top eight players aged 21 or under.

The tournament was held in Saudi Arabia for the first time after it was played in Milan ever since the inaugural edition in 2017. Besides shorter sets, other changes to the usual tennis rules included shorter changeovers and less time on the shot clock for some points.

ALSO READ
ITF Kalaburagi Open: Ramkumar Ramanathan to face Pichler in final

“I can’t believe I have won this title, but it’s going to give me a lot of confidence for 2024,” said Medjedovic, the lowest-ranked champion yet at No. 110.

The 36th-ranked Fils became the youngest Frenchman in nearly two decades to win an ATP title when he triumphed at Lyon this year.

Medjedovic, who is coached by Serbia Davis Cup captain Viktor Troicki, reached tour-level semifinals in Gstaad and Astana and won three lower-level Challengers this year.

Past Next Gen champions include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Related Topics

Arthur Fils

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Medjedovic upsets Fils to win Next Gen Finals championship match
    AP
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 6: Toss updates; Karnataka’s Mayank out for golden duck; MP eyes early wickets vs TN
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazilian forward Vitor Roque set to join Barcelona in January
    Reuters
  4. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Warner named in Australia squad against Pakistan; hopes for SCG farewell
    AP
  5. La Liga: Diaz, Rodrygo on target as Real sees off Granada
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Medjedovic upsets Fils to win Next Gen Finals championship match
    AP
  2. ITF Kalaburagi Open: Ramkumar Ramanathan to face Pichler in final
    PTI
  3. Frenchman Arthur Fils into Next Gen final
    AFP
  4. Rafael Nadal to return to playing at Brisbane International in January after being out for a year
    AP
  5. Alcaraz shines in Mexico City as fans get a glimpse of world-class tennis
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Medjedovic upsets Fils to win Next Gen Finals championship match
    AP
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 6: Toss updates; Karnataka’s Mayank out for golden duck; MP eyes early wickets vs TN
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazilian forward Vitor Roque set to join Barcelona in January
    Reuters
  4. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Warner named in Australia squad against Pakistan; hopes for SCG farewell
    AP
  5. La Liga: Diaz, Rodrygo on target as Real sees off Granada
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment