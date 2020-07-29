Tennis Tennis Djokovic, Nadal and Serena enter US Open tune-up Organisers of the Aug. 20-28 event said defending champions Daniil Medvedev and Madison Keys are also among the initial entries. Reuters 29 July, 2020 21:14 IST Rafael Nadal (left), Serena Williams (centre) and Novak Djokovic - Getty Images Reuters 29 July, 2020 21:14 IST Former champions Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have all entered next month's Western & Southern Open in New York, which will serve as a tune-up for the US Open, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.Organisers of the Aug. 20-28 event, which was relocated from Cincinnati this year because of COVID-19, said defending champions Daniil Medvedev and Madison Keys are also among the initial entries.The ATP Masters 1000 event will be the first on the men's calendar since play was suspended in March because of the virus.READ| US Open can't be a national championships, says Serena Williams' coach Mouratoglou Among the other early entries on the men's side, which includes 40 of the top 43 ranked ATP players, are world number three Dominic Thiem, 2017 champion Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic (2016).World number three Karolina Pliskova, who won the event in 2016, is the highest-ranked player on the women's side that will feature 39 of the top 53 players in the world.The women's WTA Tour will signal the return of the professional circuit with the Palermo Ladies Open in the Sicilian capital from Monday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos