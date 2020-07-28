Divij Sharan-Vijay Sundar Prashanth win doubles title in Surrey

Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Divij Sharan combined well to win the doubles title in the LTA British Tour tennis tournament at the National Tennis Centre in Surrey.

The Indian pair had finished fifth in another tournament when tennis resumed after lockdown.

In Surrey, Vijay and Divij won the first two matches in the super tie-break before asserting themselves as the top seeds, with a comfortable win in the final for the loss of three games.

“It is always nice to win a title. It is obviously not the same level as the ATP tournaments,” said Divij.

“I enjoyed playing with Vijay, whom I have known for the last 20 years from our under-14 days. Interestingly, we switched sides this time, and he played the deuce court,” said Divij.

The duo played all three matches the same day, with short breaks after each round, as has been the format for doubles in the LTA series.

Divij said that there was still no clarity about the US Open in New York.

“There is still some uncertainty with regard to the US swing. They need to take a final call by the end of the month. It will be a close one for me to make the cut for the US Open as it is a smaller draw’’, said Divij.

If he is unable to play the US events for whatever reasons, Divij said that he would plan to play the Challengers in Europe in August.

The results:

Doubles (final): Vijay Sundar Prashanth & Divij Sharan bt Ryan Peniston & David Stevenson 4-2, 4-1; Semifinals: Vijay & Divij bt Finn Murgett & James Story 3-4(6), 4-1, [10-5]; Quarterfinals: Vijay & Divij bt Michael Shaw & Barnaby Smith 4-1, 1-4, [10-7].