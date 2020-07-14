Tennis Tennis Divij-Vijay get a taste of tennis in Roehampton The COVID-19 tests were done on Friday for doubles players, results came on Saturday, and matches were held on Sunday. Both the players drove to the venue. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 14 July, 2020 17:43 IST Divij Sharan with Vijay Sundar Prashanth and wife Samantha, maintaining social distance in a cafeteria in Roehampton. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 14 July, 2020 17:43 IST Divij Sharan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth had a taste of the new normal as they competed in doubles in a tournament organised by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) in Roehampton.Interestingly, Divij drove from Manchester with wife Samantha, while Vijay drove from London. "It is so much easier to drive. It took us three-and-a-half hour. Drivng is much safer, as there is no interaction with anyone," said Divij.Understandably, the duo was rusty and lost the first match, which was played on a short set format, in the super tie-break. Divij and Vijay won the next two matches to finish fifth out of eight teams."You play three matches irrespective of your results. All matches on one day," said Divij.With both the Indian players staying in the UK during lockdown, they had decided to get back to the game with an event. "It was more about getting on court and competing. I haven’t had a chance to play matches in the last four months. First round was pretty rusty, but got better with each match," he said.READ| Federer: 'Saw Nadal grow, right in front of my eyes' Only one set of balls were used in a match. The COVID-19 tests were done on Friday for doubles players, results on Saturday, and matches were played on Sunday."They have decided that there is little risk of transmission through balls, but you can’t speak to your partner with the balls in front of your face, to avoid breathing into them," he said."Since they were washing the courts after every session, we got limited practice," he said.At the cafeteria, there was only one chair per table to ensure social distancing. The players tapped racquets instead of handshakes and masks were worn when they were indoors.The results: Divij Sharan & Vijay Sundar Prashant bt Ben Jones & Joshua Paris 2-4, 4-1, [10-8]; Divij & Vijay bt Jack Gibbens & Isaac Stoute 4-1, 4-1; Charles Broom & David Stevenson bt Divij & Vijay 4-1, 1-4, [10-7]. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos