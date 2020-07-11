Tennis Tennis Tennis Integrity Unit eyes suspicious exhibition matches The Tennis Integrity Unit said it has doubts on 24 exhibition matches held amid the coronavirus pandemic when the men's and women's tours were shut down. AP London 11 July, 2020 17:56 IST Private tennis exhibitions have proliferated after the ATP and WTA tours closed down in March. Besides a smattering of events with big-name players, there are many smaller events around the world with low-ranked players. (Representational Image) - Getty Images AP London 11 July, 2020 17:56 IST The Tennis Integrity Unit has raised concerns over 24 “suspicious matches” at exhibitions organised while the ATP and WTA tours are shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.The TIU, which investigates match-fixing cases in the sport, said on Friday that it received reports of the matches at private tournaments staged between April and June.RELATED| Djokovic accuses critics of 'witch-hunt', undecided on US OpenThe reports are filed by gambling companies who track unusual betting patterns around matches. Suspicious betting patterns don’t necessarily mean a match was fixed. A similar effect can also happen if insider information about a player’s injury leaks.RELATED| Andy Murray deems revised ATP calendar unsafe for players"Suspicious betting on tennis during the lockdown is seen as a firm indicator that corruptors remain active, and are likely to increase their focus on the sport when professional tennis resumes in August,” the TIU said in a statement.Private tennis exhibitions have proliferated after the ATP and WTA tours closed down in March. Some have little or no oversight. Besides a smattering of events with big-name players, there are many smaller events around the world with low-ranked players. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos