Tennis Tennis WTA adds Prague, Lexington events to provisional calendar The WTA Tour would resume in Palermo on August 3 and the tourneys in Prague and Lexington are scheduled to begin a week later. Reuters 10 July, 2020 10:43 IST In this picture taken on November 3, 2019, Australia’s Ashleigh Barty celebrates with a trophy after winning the final in the WTA Tour Finals against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina. This year, the WTA finals will be played in Shenzen from November 9-15. - REUTERS Reuters 10 July, 2020 10:43 IST The WTA on Thursday confirmed the addition of events in Prague, Czech Republic and Lexington, United States, to its provisional calendar which now features 21 tournaments.The WTA Tour, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last month announced it would resume in Palermo on August 3 and the tournaments in Prague and Lexington are scheduled to begin a week later.‘Delighted’“As the WTA Tour looks to return to competition in 2020, we are pleased to provide additional playing opportunities for our athletes,” WTA chairman Steve Simon said. “We are delighted to welcome the teams in Prague and Lexington onto the 2020 provisional calendar and look forward to the return of women’s professional tennis.”The Cincinnati Masters is scheduled to be played at Flushing Meadows, New York followed by the US Open, also at its usual Flushing Meadows home, from August 31-September 13.ALSO READ | China cancels all international sports events for 2020There will then be claycourt tournaments in Madrid and Rome before events in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, including the China Open in Beijing and the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen set for November 9-15. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos