More Sports

China cancels all international sports events for the year

The order from the General Administration of Sports affects at least six WTA tennis events, including the WTA Finals.

PTI
Beijing 09 July, 2020 18:28 IST

Chinese students leave after taking an examination at a high school in Beijing. China has largely contained local transmission of the coronavirus but remains on guard for imported cases.   -  Getty Images

PTI
Beijing 09 July, 2020 18:28 IST

China says it will not stage any international sports for the rest of the year, apart from trials for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and the neighbouring city of Zhangjiakou.

The order from the General Administration of Sports affects at least six WTA tennis events, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in November. China also has four ATP tournaments lined up.

ALSO READ | BWF cancels China Masters and Dutch Open

China has largely contained local transmission of the coronavirus but remains on guard for imported cases.

The General Administration of Sports cited science and order in issuing its plan to proceed on Thursday.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

 Related