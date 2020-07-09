More Sports More Sports China cancels all international sports events for the year The order from the General Administration of Sports affects at least six WTA tennis events, including the WTA Finals. PTI Beijing 09 July, 2020 18:28 IST Chinese students leave after taking an examination at a high school in Beijing. China has largely contained local transmission of the coronavirus but remains on guard for imported cases. - Getty Images PTI Beijing 09 July, 2020 18:28 IST China says it will not stage any international sports for the rest of the year, apart from trials for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and the neighbouring city of Zhangjiakou.The order from the General Administration of Sports affects at least six WTA tennis events, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in November. China also has four ATP tournaments lined up.ALSO READ | BWF cancels China Masters and Dutch OpenChina has largely contained local transmission of the coronavirus but remains on guard for imported cases.The General Administration of Sports cited science and order in issuing its plan to proceed on Thursday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.