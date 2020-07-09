Football Football Asian Champions League to resume in hubs in September, October The league will resume first in West Asia on September 14 ad in East Asia on October 16 at centralised venues which are yet to be confirmed. Reuters 09 July, 2020 14:44 IST The AFC Cup is set to resume in late October. - G. P. Sampath Kumar Reuters 09 July, 2020 14:44 IST The Asian Champions League will resume in two regional hubs in September and October with a single match deciding the title in early December, the Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday.The continent's elite club competition, which was suspended in early March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, will resume first in West Asia on September 14 and in East Asia on October 16 at centralised venues as yet to be confirmed. While group matches will be played in full in a round robin format as originally planned, fixtures in the latter stages of the tournament from the round of 16 onwards will be single knockout matches rather than the usual two-legged format.The teams will play among themselves on East-West lines throughout the tournament until the final between the best team from each region in the western hub on December 5.ALSO READ | Qatar World Cup cuts jobs after 'efficiency exercise'Four matches involving teams from the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Iraq will get the western zone back underway, while Australia's Perth Glory will play China's Shanghai Shenhua in the opening match in the East.The AFC Cup, the competition for more minor football playing nations in the continent, will also resume in centralised venues in East and West Asia starting in late October with a one-off final scheduled for December 12. “Notwithstanding the challenging times, I am delighted that we are seeing more encouraging progress on the return of many domestic leagues to the field and with them comes an expectation that we can conclude both the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup in the coming months,” AFC general secretary Windsor John said in a statement.ALSO READ | AFC confers elite youth scheme full membership to AIFFThe postponed Asian U-19 Championship will now take place in Uzbekistan from October 14-31, while the U-16 tournament has been rescheduled for November 25-December 12 in Bahrain. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos