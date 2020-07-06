Home F1 Vietnamese Grand Prix could be held in November The Vietnamese Grand Prix, the country's first Formula One GP, could be held in late November. Reuters Hanoi 06 July, 2020 20:04 IST File image of the Vietnamese Grand Prix race track in Hanoi being constructed in February 2020. It will be the country's first F1 GP. - Reuters Reuters Hanoi 06 July, 2020 20:04 IST Vietnam could host the country's first Formula One Grand Prix in late November, the ruling body of its capital city said on Monday, as the country approaches three months without domestic transmission of the coronavirus.The Vietnamese Grand Prix was initially due to take place in Hanoi on April 5 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organisers said they would monitor the virus situation and pick another time for the race.RELATED| Austrian GP: Valtteri Bottas wins dramatic season opener “We are assessing all virus-related issues and will discuss them with the organisers. Hopefully the race can be resumed by end-November,” Hanoi's chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said at a meeting attended by local media, of which a recording was obtained by Reuters.Chung did not elaborate and it was not clear if a November date had been discussed with Formula One.The 2020 Formula One season started in Austria on Sunday with an initial calendar that so far has eight races in Europe, without spectators, until September, with uncertainty about how many races there will be.RELATED| In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix Thanks to an aggressive, targeted testing programme and a centralised quarantine system, Vietnam has contained infections numbers to just 369, most of whom have recovered. There have been no reported deaths. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos