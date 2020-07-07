Badminton Badminton BWF cancels China Masters and Dutch Open due to COVID-19 pandemic The Badminton World Federation has cancelled two more international tournaments from its revamped 2020 calender because of the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI New Delhi 07 July, 2020 17:15 IST In May, the BWF had unveiled a revised international calendar to salvage the remainder of the season. - REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES PTI New Delhi 07 July, 2020 17:15 IST The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday cancelled two more international tournaments -- China Masters and Dutch Open -- from its revamped 2020 calender because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Two BWF Tour Super 100 tournaments have been cancelled from the revamped BWF Tournament Calendar for the year — the Lingshui China Masters 2020 and YONEX Dutch Open 2020,” the governing body said in a release.The Lingshui China Masters was earlier scheduled to be held from February 25 to March 1 but was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Kento Momota eyes Tokyo gold after recovering from crash “It was initially postponed until May and then moved again to 25-30 August 2020,” the BWF said.The Dutch Open was due to take place from October 6 to 11 in Almere, Netherlands.“Badminton Netherlands announced the cancellation of their flagship tournament citing continued risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the international body said. Badminton: Two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan retires In May, the BWF had unveiled a revised international calendar to salvage the remainder of the season, disrupted by the global health crisis which is showing no signs of abating.The apex body had also announced that ranking points earned at tournaments during the original qualification phase will be maintained.The BWF had earlier frozen the world rankings and made the standings on March 17 as the basis for entry and seedings, when it resumes the international calendar. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos