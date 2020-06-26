Kento Momota eyes Tokyo gold after recovering from crash

Japanese badminton star Kento Momota has fully recovered from the eye injury he suffered during a car accident in January, the world number one said on Friday.

“I can see without any problem while I'm playing. I've been able to give 100 percent in practice,” Momota said.

Hours after winning the Malaysia Masters, Momota, who was travelling in a car to the Kuala Lumpur airport, was involved in a horrific crash where he suffered an eye socket fracture in February.

The car collided with a lorry en route to the airport and the driver succumbed to his injuries. Having recovered fully, Momota said his goal is to win the Gold Medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“I want to do my best every day towards the goal” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by one year and Momota said he was 'upset' by the postponment.

“I only had six months after the surgery. I had no time to relax. I was trying to give my all every day (in training),” he said.

“So it was difficult to process the feeling that I still had to do more,” he added.

However, Momota, who missed the 2016 Rio Olympics after he was suspended for visiting an illegal casino, said he has been training hard to stay positive.

"The car accident and the postponement of the Games could not be helped. I don't want to make excuses, saying I cannot do well because this or that happened,” he said.

The world champion further said that he wants to improve further on his technique. “I think I can improve my technique. I want to brush up my attacking skills.”

With AFP inputs