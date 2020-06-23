Prannoy apologises for outburst against BAI

H. S. Prannoy has apologised to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in response to a show-cause notice issued by the governing body.

Prannoy, upset after the BAI did not recommend him for the Arjuna Award "on disciplinary grounds", took to social media and vented his disappointment.

Prannoy tweeted on June 2, “Same old story. Guy who has medals in CWG and Asian Championships (is) not even recommended by the Association. And (the) guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended.”

Gavaskar: Calling the country a joke over award snub is unpardonable

He later said: “The BAI never really cares. Last year, at least, my name was there before the committee and I was omitted in the last round and they told my performance towards the end of the year was not good. But this year my name wasn’t even recommended by the federation. If you look at my performance in the last two years, I have better credentials than the names which were recommended by the federation for the award. It is really frustrating and disappointing.”

Since then, chief coach P. Gopi Chand revealed he recommended Prannoy’s name on June 3, the last day for filing nominations before it was extended to June 22.

According to BAI secretary Ajay Singhania, “"It was unfortunate to witness something like this but Prannoy reached out to us and based on his submission, we hope going forward players will reach out to the federation if they have any concern.”