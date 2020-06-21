More Sports Badminton Badminton Gopichand recommends H.S. Prannoy for Arjuna Award Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy has been recommended for the Arjuna award by chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. PTI NEW DELHI 21 June, 2020 16:11 IST H.S. Prannoy expressed his displeasure on social media, saying players less accomplished than him have been recommended for the prestigious award. - REUTERS PTI NEW DELHI 21 June, 2020 16:11 IST Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy has been recommended for the Arjuna award by chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand after the Badminton Association of India ignored him for a second successive year due to disciplinary issues.On June 2, BAI had recommended Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Sameer Verma for Arjuna award, leaving out Prannoy which prompted the shuttler to express his displeasure on Twitter. “Same old story. Guy who has medals in CWG and Asian Championships not even recommended by the association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended. #waah #thiscountryisajoke,” Prannoy had said in his now-deleted tweet.READ| Gavaskar: Calling the country a joke over award snub is unpardonable It has emerged now that Prannoy’s name was recommended by Gopichand on June 3 in his capacity as a Khel Ratna Award recipient.“Gopichand recommended Prannoy for Arjuna on June 3 after BAI decided not to send his name. He did it as a winner of Khel Ratna and not as the chief India coach. He was not aware of the disciplinary issues,” said a source close to the development.READ| H. S. Prannoy resumes training after more than two months On Friday, Prannoy was served a show cause notice for his outburst against BAI.“There are several instances of disciplinary issues with Prannoy. The Federation had been very tolerant all this while but in the recent past, his attitude has forced BAI to take action and also relook at the disciplinary policies,” BAI secretary Ajay Singhania had said.READ| BAI recommends Srikanth for Khel Ratna after apology, Prannoy show-caused for his outburst “A show cause letter has been issued for the remarks made. If the player fails to respond in the allotted time (15 days), BAI will be taking stern action.”The governing body was not happy with Prannoy and his teammate Kidambi Srikanth for not playing the semifinal of the Asian Team Championship at Manila and instead leaving for Barcelona to play in another event. India had lost the semifinal but finished third in the competition in February.The BAI recommended Srikanth for the Khel Ratna award on Friday after the top Indian shuttler apologised for pulling out of a tournament midway. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos