Saina Nehwal nominates Aparna Balan for Arjuna award

Saina Nehwal, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist and 2015 Worlds silver medallist, has recommended badminton doubles star Aparna Balan for the Arjuna Award.

Aparna won a team silver in the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games and a bronze in the Uber Cup, virtually the World team championship for women in 2014 also in New Delhi.

Being a Padma Bhushan and Khel Ratna award winner, Saina had the right to nominate a player for the Arjuna award.