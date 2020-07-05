Tennis Tennis Simona Halep hopes to play in Palermo next month Simona Halep, the world number two women’s tennis player, said she is likely to play the Palermo Open in August - the first WTA event to be held since the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters 05 July, 2020 18:29 IST Simona Halep has not played competitive tennis since lifting the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title in February. - Getty Images Reuters 05 July, 2020 18:29 IST Simona Halep hopes to take part in next month's Palermo Open, the first WTA event to be held after the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said on Sunday.“I have not yet made a clear decision but I hope to start with Palermo,” last year's Wimbledon champion Halep told reporters in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca before her return to the court after a four-and-a-half-month absence.RELATED| Up to 2,000 fans allowed at WTA Prague event“It's hard without tournaments, I miss them, I hope we can travel quietly and without fear soon, because it's a little worrying.“My life has changed, everything is different. But the fact that I didn't travel a lot was also a good thing, because I rested a lot, I wanted this. I hope all the madness is over,” added the world number two.RELATED| Frances Tiafoe tests positive for coronavirus a day after playing in front of fansThe 28-year-old has not played since her win over Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on February 22.Halep agreed to participate in an exhibition doubles match in Cluj-Napoca on Sunday, teaming up with her compatriot Horia Tecau. “I miss playing and I really enjoy participating in this tournament,” she said.RELATED| Halep 'highly unlikely' to play restricted US OpenThe WTA season will return on August 3 with the Palermo event and the organisers are hopeful of inviting some of the world's best players .Halep had said last month that she does not currently plan to play the U.S. Open, but added she could reconsider if the pandemic situation improved by the entry deadline in mid-July. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos