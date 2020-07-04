Divij Sharan gears up for revival of tennis

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has given Divij Sharan a chance to experience the life of a "normal couple" with his wife Samantha in Manchester.

"The conditions are improving in the UK. More and more sectors are opening, after the monitoring of the virus spread. It has been a different lifestyle these last four months. I have never spent so much time in one place since I started playing tennis professionally," said Divij, ranked 56 in doubles.

"We have been lucky that we have outdoor space and some equipment to keep up our fitness through lockdown. More recently, we could practice together. We have been able to do drills and help each other as much as we can. Obviously, it has been great that we have been able to spend time just being at home together, which is a new experience for us,” said Samantha, ranked 180 in the WTA singles ranking, quite happy to see the positive side of life.

Will Divij be able to make a trip to New York for the US Open?

"The situation is getting worse in the US. Moreover, European Union (EU) is not allowing travel from the US. It means, as of now, players won’t be able to head to Europe after the US swing," said Divij.

He also pointed out that the doubles draw at the US Open would be half the normal size, and that would also pose a question about his chances of getting an entry.

"The doubles entries close just a couple of weeks before the tournaments. So, I have time to assess the situation with regard to safety, travel and ranking, if the tournaments actually go ahead as planned,” he clarified.

It may be easier flying into Paris and compete at the Roland Garros which is scheduled to be played with 50 to 60 per cent of spectators.

“At the moment, the conditions look better for the tournaments in Europe. They have a regular draw size for doubles at the French Open. So it could be easier making the cut," he reasoned.

The good thing is that Divij has been able to play, especially with his wife.

“I hit about four or five days a week, depending on the weather. It has been raining a lot recently. Gyms are still closed in the UK. So, I try to do some fitness on my own. It would have been better If we had access to a coach or a physio to get more out of the sessions, but I am happy to be able to even do what I am doing,” he said.