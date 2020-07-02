Tennis Tennis Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus Both Djokovic and his wife had no symptoms and were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive, the statement said. PTI Belgrade 02 July, 2020 16:46 IST Novak Djokovic had tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. - Getty Images PTI Belgrade 02 July, 2020 16:46 IST Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said on Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease.The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.READ: Murray criticises Adria Tour after Djokovic, others test positive for coronavirus Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade, his media team said in a statement.Both Djokovic and his wife had no symptoms and were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive, the statement said.The news comes amid a new spike of coronavirus cases in Serbia and the reintroduction of some restrictive measures, such as compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing.READ: Djokovic's brother: Coronavirus backlash is worst imaginable outcomeDjokovic was the fourth player to come down with the virus after participating in the matches in Belgrade and Zadar. The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has also said he has the virus. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos