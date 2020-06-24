Tennis Videos Murray criticises Adria Tour after Djokovic, others test positive for coronavirus Novak Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition tennis series he organised in Serbia and Croatia. Team Sportstar 24 June, 2020 12:22 IST Team Sportstar 24 June, 2020 12:22 IST Murray criticises Adria Tour after Djokovic, others test positive for coronavirus Djokovic thanks players for taking part in Croatia leg of Adria Tour Djokovic unsure about resumption of tennis season Best of Djokovic as the Serb bows out of Ardia Tour More Videos Adria Tour: Dominic Thiem takes trophy in Belgrade Zverev joins Djokovic in casting doubts over US Open plan #BlackLivesMatter: Sportspersons speak out in support Boris Becker believes suspended season will help Federer Barty and Rafter drop in on Brisbane Hospital Madrid Open Virtual Pro: Pumped up Andy Murray wins Madrid Virtual Singles Title Virtual Madrid Open: Nadal edges Shapovalov in first match Virtual Madrid Open: Murray shows competitive streak as he beats Paire