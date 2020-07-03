Roland Garros to start ticket sales from July 9

Much in contrast to the US Open which is scheduled to be played without fans in New York, the Roland Garros has announced sale of tickets from July 9.

Formerly known as the French Open, and played on clay, Roland Garros is scheduled to be played from September 21 to October 11. The French Federation has assured that "it has prepared a protocol that aims to protect spectators attending this historic edition’’.

The members of the FFT-licensed clubs will be able to buy tickets from July 9, while the tickets will be available for general public from July 16.

The three show court tickets would be sold by day, court and seat category.

"Purchasers will be told the exact position of their seat in mid-September," said a release from the FFT.

More tickets will be up for grabs in case the COVID-19 situation improves; otherwise, the number of spectators will be reduced.

The organisers have ensured all events, including the qualifying events, apart from juniors and wheelchair sections.

The idea is to allow 50 to 60 per cent of spectators in relation to the capacity, which is being followed in cinemas and theatres in France. On show courts, four people can sit on adjacent seats, while alternate seats will be left vacant on the outside courts.

The federation that welcomed 5,20,000 spectators last year and beamed the telecast to 222 countries is scheduled to announce a set of hygiene guidelines "for the players and their entourage’’.