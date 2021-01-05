Tennis Tennis Djokovic, Nadal set to return for 2nd ATP Cup in Australia ATP Cup champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Rafael Nadal are set to return for the season-opening men's team tennis event starting Feb. 1. AP Sydney 05 January, 2021 09:46 IST Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be in action at the season-opening men's team tennis event. - Reuters AP Sydney 05 January, 2021 09:46 IST ATP Cup champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Rafael Nadal are set to return for the season-opening men's team tennis event starting Feb. 1. The inaugural event in 2020 featured 24 teams and was played in three Australian cities, with Djokovic's Serbia team beating Nadal and Spain in the final at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena.The Feb. 1-5 second edition will involve 12 teams and be played entirely at Melbourne Park amid COVID-19 restrictions, along with WTA and ATP tournaments, in the week leading into the Australian Open. Australian Open players to be shifted to new quarantine hotel The draw will be held on Jan. 20, with teams divided into four groups. The winner of each round-robin group will advance to the semifinals.Qualification for the ATP Cup was based on the ranking of each country's top player, with Australia included on a wildcard entry. Other competing countries include Austria, Russia, Greece, Germany, Argentina, Italy, Japan, France and Canada. Andy Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open to focus on Australian Open All players arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Open will be required to quarantine for 14 days before the delayed start of the season's first major. The Australian Open is usually staged in the last two weeks of January but has been pushed back to Feb. 8-21 because of travel and other restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.Qualifying for the men's singles draw will take place in Doha, Qatar and for the women's in Dubai, both from Jan. 10-13. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos