Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2023: Generational battle in Roland-Garros semifinals

- June 09, 2023 17:50Time spent on court
Alcaraz: 11 hours 52 minutes
Djokovic: 14 hours 21 minutes
- June 09, 2023 17:43Record on offer for Alcaraz
Alcaraz is trying to become the youngest finalist in Paris since Nadal (20) won the title in 2006
Alcaraz also aims to be the eighth Spanish man in the Open Era to reach multiple Grand Slam finals
- June 09, 2023 17:41Record on offer for Djokovic
The 36-year-old Djokovic attempts to become the second-oldest men’s singles finalist in tournament history (since 1925)
- June 09, 2023 17:30Djokovic’s run to the semifinal
Quarterfinal: 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 against Karen Khachanov (RUS)
Fourth Round: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 against Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)
Third Round: 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Second Round: 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 against Marton Fucsovic (HUN)
First Round: 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) against Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)
- June 09, 2023 17:26Alcaraz’s run to the semifinal
Quarterfinal: 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) against Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
Fourth Round: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 against Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)
Third Round: 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 against Denis Shapovalov (CAN)
Second Round: 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 against Taro Daniel (JPN)
First Round: 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 against Flavio Cobolli (ITA)
- June 09, 2023 17:20Head-to-head record
Alcaraz leads the H2H 1-0 against Djokovic with their only meeting being last year’s Madrid Open semifinal which he won 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)
- June 09, 2023 17:13Where to watch?
Live telecast of the French Open 2023 men’s singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will begin at 6:15PM IST. The match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV apps.
- June 09, 2023 17:03PREVIEW
It is time for the men’s singles semifinals of the French Open 2023.
Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the first semifinal in a generational battle everyone had been waiting for ever since the draw came out.
The second semifinal will be between last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.
Th first semifinal between Djokovic and Alcaraz begins at 6:15PM IST. Stay tuned for all the pre-match build-up!
