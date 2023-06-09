Magazine

Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, French Open 2023: Generational battle in Roland-Garros semifinals

French Open 2023: Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the men’s singles semifinal in which Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev faces Casper Ruud at Roland-Garros, Paris on Friday.

Updated : Jun 09, 2023 17:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the first men’s singles semifinal of French Open 2023 at Roland-Garros, Paris.
Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the first men’s singles semifinal of French Open 2023 at Roland-Garros, Paris.
lightbox-info

Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the first men’s singles semifinal of French Open 2023 at Roland-Garros, Paris.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the French Open 2023 men’s singles semifinals in which Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev faces Casper Ruud. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros, Paris.

  • June 09, 2023 17:50
    Time spent on court

    Alcaraz: 11 hours 52 minutes

    Djokovic: 14 hours 21 minutes

  • June 09, 2023 17:43
    Record on offer for Alcaraz

    Alcaraz is trying to become the youngest finalist in Paris since Nadal (20) won the title in 2006

    Alcaraz also aims to be the eighth Spanish man in the Open Era to reach multiple Grand Slam finals

  • June 09, 2023 17:41
    Record on offer for Djokovic

    The 36-year-old Djokovic attempts to become the second-oldest men’s singles finalist in tournament history (since 1925)

  • June 09, 2023 17:30
    Djokovic’s run to the semifinal

    Quarterfinal: 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 against Karen Khachanov (RUS)

    Fourth Round: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 against Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)

    Third Round: 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

    Second Round: 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 against Marton Fucsovic (HUN)

    First Round: 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) against Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

  • June 09, 2023 17:26
    Alcaraz’s run to the semifinal

    Quarterfinal: 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) against Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

    Fourth Round: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 against Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

    Third Round: 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 against Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

    Second Round: 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 against Taro Daniel (JPN)

    First Round: 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 against Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

  • June 09, 2023 17:20
    Head-to-head record

    Alcaraz leads the H2H 1-0 against Djokovic with their only meeting being last year’s Madrid Open semifinal which he won 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)

  • June 09, 2023 17:13
    Where to watch?

    Live telecast of the French Open 2023 men’s singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will begin at 6:15PM IST. The match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV apps.

  • June 09, 2023 17:03
    PREVIEW

    It is time for the men’s singles semifinals of the French Open 2023.

    Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the first semifinal in a generational battle everyone had been waiting for ever since the draw came out.

    The second semifinal will be between last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.

    Th first semifinal between Djokovic and Alcaraz begins at 6:15PM IST. Stay tuned for all the pre-match build-up!

