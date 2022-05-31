Djokovic vs Nadal quarterfinal live, French Open: Nadal faces Djokovic in battle of heavyweights

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 French Open men's singles quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfurls on the Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros in Paris.

12 PM: Here's a glimpse of the EPIC 2013 French Open semifinal between Nadal and Djokovic.

11:50 PM: Head-to-head - Djokovic leads 30-28 overall but Nadal leads 10-7 in Grand Slam tournaments, including a 7-2 record at Roland Garros. Check the previous French Open meetings between the two giants of the sport here: Nadal vs Djokovic: French Open meetings so far

11:45 PM: First up, let's have a look at the numbers (courtesy ATP Media Notes) behind the two players involved in this mega clash:-

Seventeenth straight season and an Open Era men’s-record 59th time overall when Nadal and Djokovic are playing each other

First time in the Open Era in men’s tennis a match features two players with at least 20 Grand Slam titles (Nadal - 21, Djokovic - 20)

First time in the Open Era in men’s tennis a match features two players with at least 1,000 match wins (Nadal - 1055, Djokovic - 1005)

First time in the Open Era in men’s tennis a match features two players with at least 300 Grand Slam wins (Djokovic - 327, Nadal - 302)

11:40 PM: When Djokovic and Nadal step on the court in less than an hour, they know their potential semifinal opponent - Germany's Alexander Zverev, who has just beaten Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4 4-6, 7-6 (7) in a thrilling quarterfinal.

11:30 PM: Well, here we are. As predicted once the draw came out, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to face each other in the men's singles quarterfinal of the 2022 French Open.

MATCH PREVIEW

Djokovic, Nadal clash for 59th time in French Open blockbuster

Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semifinal spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion's Roland Garros career.

Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005 on the line against the defending champion.

The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time at the tournament by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.

In the immediate aftermath of that victory, Nadal admitted that not only was this year's French Open at stake but possibly his entire playing future.

"I know my situation, and I accept it," said Nadal, who arrived in Paris unsure if he would be able to take part after suffering a recurrence of a chronic foot injury which has plagued him for most of his career.

"I am just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don't know if it's going to be my last at Roland Garros."

Overall, Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 since their first career meeting at the 2006 French Open.

Nadal has a 19-8 edge on clay and has won seven of the pair's nine meetings in Paris.

Djokovic, however, came out on top in the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2021 on his way to a second title.

Night fears

That defeat took a physical toll on Nadal who then skipped Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open.

With Djokovic deported from Melbourne on the eve of the Australian Open, Nadal seized the opportunity to claim a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Both men are playing in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the 16th time.

Djokovic has reached the last-eight with ease. He has won 22 sets in a row, a run stretching back to his Italian Open triumph in Rome.

"I'm glad that I didn't spend too much time on the court up to the quarter-finals, knowing that playing Nadal in Roland Garros is always a physical battle," said Djokovic.

Adding an extra twist was a battle of wills over scheduling which Nadal lost Monday when organisers selected the quarter-final for the night session under the Court Philippe Chatrier lights.

"I don't like to play on clay during the night, because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions especially when it's cold," said Nadal.

Djokovic hinted he would prefer to face Nadal as late as possible.

"All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests," he said.

Nadal's coach Carlos Moya said that the Spaniard's opinion should have carried weight.

"I wouldn't say disrespect, but here at Roland Garros, Rafa has credit," Moya told RMC Sport.

"He has won the tournament 13 times, and if he has a request, you should listen to him. He is part of the history of Roland Garros."

"But in the end, it is a question of business and we understand that."

Carlos Alcaraz, who faces Alexander Zverev, said it would have been "unfair" if he was ordered to play after 9pm for the third time.

