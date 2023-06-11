Djokovic vs Ruud Live Score, French Open 2023 men’s final: Novak eyes record 23rd Grand Slam

June 11, 2023 17:39

Records on offer for Djokovic

23 - Most Grand Slam titles by a man in the Open Era

3 - First man to win every Grand Slam at least three times in the Open Era

94 - Djokovic will clinch his 94th singles title, tying Ivan Lendl for third place on the all-time list and only behind Federer (103) and Connors (109)

Djokovic will also become the oldest men’s singles champion at French Open at 36 years, 20 days.