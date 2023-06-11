Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Djokovic vs Ruud Live Score, French Open 2023 men’s final: Novak eyes record 23rd Grand Slam

French Open 2023: Follow Sportstar’s live updates of the men’s singles final in which Serbia’s Novak Djokovic takes on Norway’s Casper Ruud at Roland-Garros, Paris.

Updated : Jun 11, 2023 17:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic takes on Norway’s Casper Ruud in the French Open 2023 men’s singles final at Roland-Garros, Paris.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic takes on Norway’s Casper Ruud in the French Open 2023 men’s singles final at Roland-Garros, Paris.
lightbox-info

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic takes on Norway’s Casper Ruud in the French Open 2023 men’s singles final at Roland-Garros, Paris.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the French Open 2023 men’s singles final between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Norway’s Casper Ruud. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros, Paris.

(* denotes server)

  • June 11, 2023 17:42
    Record on offer for Ruud

    35 - Will become the first Scandinavian French Open men’s singles champion in 35 years (Mats Wilander, 1988)

  • June 11, 2023 17:39
    Records on offer for Djokovic

    23 - Most Grand Slam titles by a man in the Open Era

    3 - First man to win every Grand Slam at least three times in the Open Era

    94 - Djokovic will clinch his 94th singles title, tying Ivan Lendl for third place on the all-time list and only behind Federer (103) and Connors (109)

    Djokovic will also become the oldest men’s singles champion at French Open at 36 years, 20 days.

  • June 11, 2023 17:31
    Time spent on court

    Djokovic: 18 hours 44 minutes

    Ruud: 16 hours 59 minutes

  • June 11, 2023 17:25
    Ruud’s road to the final

    Semifinal: 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 against Alexander Zverev (GER)

    Quarterfinal: 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 against Holger Rune (DEN)

    Fourth Round: 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 against Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

    Third Round: 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 against Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

    Second Round: 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 against Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)

    First Round: 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 against Elias Ymer (SWE)

  • June 11, 2023 17:20
    Djokovic’s road to the final

    Semifinal: 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

    Quarterfinal: 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Karen Khachanov

    Fourth Round: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 against Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)

    Third Round: 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

    Second Round: 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 against Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

    First Round: 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) against Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

  • June 11, 2023 17:15
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Djokovic leads the head-to-head record 4-0 against Ruud. The two players last faced each other in the final of the 2022 ATP Tour Finals which Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3. However, they have never played against each other in a Grand Slam.

  • June 11, 2023 17:05
    Where to watch the Djokovic vs Ruud final?

    The match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV apps.

  • June 11, 2023 16:59
    PREVIEW

    Novak Djokovic pursued Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for quite some time. They were the guys he measured himself against. The players who established the standards he sought to surpass.

    Sure, when Djokovic looks across the net in Court Philippe Chatrier during the French Open final today, he will see Casper Ruud trying to prevent him from earning a men’s-record 23rd championship at a Grand Slam tournament.

    Still, it’s important to remember that the milestone Djokovic is chasing now is in many ways defined by his two great rivals.

    Live action begins at 6PM IST. Stay tuned as we build up to the summit clash!

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

French Open /

Roland Garros /

Casper Ruud /

Grand Slam /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Intercontinental Cup: India opens campaign with win; throwback to Chhetri’s heartfelt appeal in 2018
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. IND vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS Day 5, WTC Final: Australia beats India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship title
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC 2023-2025: India full schedule, tours, matches list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark Masters: Rohan-Sikki duo clinches mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  5. MRF National racing: Tanveer rides to a delightful double on dirt track
    Rayan Rozario
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic vs Ruud Live Score, French Open 2023 men’s final: Novak eyes record 23rd Grand Slam
    Team Sportstar
  2. Now I know I can win big titles says French Open finalist Muchova
    Reuters
  3. French Open: Swiatek glad to ‘survive’ clay swing after rollercoaster finale
    Reuters
  4. Djokovic vs Ruud, French Open 2023 Men’s Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, streaming info
    AP
  5. Swiatek wins third French Open title, beats Muchova in a thriller
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Intercontinental Cup: India opens campaign with win; throwback to Chhetri’s heartfelt appeal in 2018
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. IND vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS Day 5, WTC Final: Australia beats India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship title
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC 2023-2025: India full schedule, tours, matches list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark Masters: Rohan-Sikki duo clinches mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  5. MRF National racing: Tanveer rides to a delightful double on dirt track
    Rayan Rozario
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment