Djokovic vs Ruud Live Score, French Open 2023 men’s final: Novak eyes record 23rd Grand Slam

- June 11, 2023 17:42Record on offer for Ruud
35 - Will become the first Scandinavian French Open men’s singles champion in 35 years (Mats Wilander, 1988)
- June 11, 2023 17:39Records on offer for Djokovic
23 - Most Grand Slam titles by a man in the Open Era
3 - First man to win every Grand Slam at least three times in the Open Era
94 - Djokovic will clinch his 94th singles title, tying Ivan Lendl for third place on the all-time list and only behind Federer (103) and Connors (109)
Djokovic will also become the oldest men’s singles champion at French Open at 36 years, 20 days.
- June 11, 2023 17:31Time spent on court
Djokovic: 18 hours 44 minutes
Ruud: 16 hours 59 minutes
- June 11, 2023 17:25Ruud’s road to the final
Semifinal: 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 against Alexander Zverev (GER)
Quarterfinal: 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 against Holger Rune (DEN)
Fourth Round: 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 against Nicolas Jarry (CHI)
Third Round: 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 against Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)
Second Round: 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 against Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)
First Round: 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 against Elias Ymer (SWE)
- June 11, 2023 17:20Djokovic’s road to the final
Semifinal: 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
Quarterfinal: 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Karen Khachanov
Fourth Round: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 against Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)
Third Round: 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Second Round: 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 against Marton Fucsovics (HUN)
First Round: 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) against Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)
- June 11, 2023 17:15HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Djokovic leads the head-to-head record 4-0 against Ruud. The two players last faced each other in the final of the 2022 ATP Tour Finals which Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3. However, they have never played against each other in a Grand Slam.
- June 11, 2023 17:05Where to watch the Djokovic vs Ruud final?
The match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV apps.
- June 11, 2023 16:59PREVIEW
Novak Djokovic pursued Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for quite some time. They were the guys he measured himself against. The players who established the standards he sought to surpass.
Sure, when Djokovic looks across the net in Court Philippe Chatrier during the French Open final today, he will see Casper Ruud trying to prevent him from earning a men’s-record 23rd championship at a Grand Slam tournament.
Still, it’s important to remember that the milestone Djokovic is chasing now is in many ways defined by his two great rivals.
Live action begins at 6PM IST. Stay tuned as we build up to the summit clash!
