I’ll be okay, says Djokovic amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic expects to be back in full shape for the Australian Open after a wrist injury prevented him from finding his best level during a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 22:17 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic expects to be back in full shape for the Australian Open after a wrist injury.
Novak Djokovic expects to be back in full shape for the Australian Open after a wrist injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Novak Djokovic expects to be back in full shape for the Australian Open after a wrist injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic expects to be back in full shape for the Australian Open starting next week after a wrist injury prevented him from finding his best level during a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by Alex de Minaur on Wednesday.

Djokovic suffered his first defeat in Australia after six years as De Minaur put the hosts on course for a 2-0 win over Serbia in their United Cup quarterfinal.

“I knew that probably, (I was) not going to be at 100% physically, emotionally, mentally game-wise in the opening week of a season. Neither did I expect that,” Djokovic, who had to have treatment on the wrist for the second day running, told a press conference.

Hong Kong Open: Second seed Karen Khachanov falls at first hurdle

“I was not on my level but it was just one of these days where I didn’t feel my best on the court, and (my) opponent played very well.”

However, the record 10-time Australian Open winner appeared optimistic about overcoming the wrist issue ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season.

“I think I’ll be okay, to be honest,” he said.

“(The wrist injury) did have quite an impact, particularly on the forehand and serve. (But) I have plenty of time, I think enough time to get myself in the right shape for the Australian Open.

“The process is not strange to me. It’s not unusual. I’ve been in this kind of situation so many times and I know what I need to do along with my team to get myself ready... I hope that I will not be injured this time around.

“That’s what we’re going to work on, to get my body in the right shape, optimal state, so that I can perform at the high level throughout hopefully the entire Australian Open.”

The 2024 Australian Open will be played between January 14-28.

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
