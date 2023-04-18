Tennis

Munich Open 2023: Thiem reaches second round after injured Lestienne retires

Thiem bagged a topsy-turvy opening set 6-3 in 35 minutes and was up Ad-40 on his own serve in the first game of the second set when Lestienne decided to retire from the match.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 21:55 IST
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 21:55 IST
Austria’s Dominic Thiem celebrates during his first-round match against Constant Lestienne of France at the ATP250 event in Munich, Germany on Tuesday.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem celebrates during his first-round match against Constant Lestienne of France at the ATP250 event in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Thiem bagged a topsy-turvy opening set 6-3 in 35 minutes and was up Ad-40 on his own serve in the first game of the second set when Lestienne decided to retire from the match.

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem progressed to second round of the Munich Open, an ATP250 event, on Tuesday after his opponent, Constant Lestienne of France, retired mid-match due to injury.

Austria’s Thiem bagged a topsy-turvy opening set 6-3 in 35 minutes and was up Ad-40 on his own serve in the first game of the second set when the Frenchman decided to retire from the match.

Also Read
Barcelona Open 2023: Ruud beats Shelton in straight sets, reaches third round

Former World No.3 Thiem had a wrist injury in 2021 which ruled him out for nine months and saw his ranking slip to number 352 last June.

Since his comeback, the 29-year-old has reached the semifinals of three Tour-level events. His current ranking is 101 and he is third on the list of alternates for main draw of French Open, a Major at which he has finished as runner-up twice.

Thiem recently split with coach Nicolas Massu and joined up with Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh. Looking for his first title since the 2020 US Open crown, the Austrian will face Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler in the second round in Munich. Huesler beat Kyle Edmund 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-3 in his tournament opener.

In the other first-round fixtures, Oscar Otte won 6-3, 7-5 against fifth seed Sebastian Baez, Alexander Ritschard defeated Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinalist Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 7-5, Marton Fucsovics beat Max Hans Rehberg 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 and Christopher O’Connell prevailed 6-4, 6-4 against Ugo Humbert.

Danish teenager Holger Rune, who reached the final in Monte Carlo last week, is the defending champion and top seed. Rune, awarded a bye, begins his campaign against Yannick Hanfmann in the second round.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Deportation, injury, deflation - Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph trumps all

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us