Dominic Thiem loses Kitzbuhel final in straight sets to Sebastian Baez

Thiem showed fatigue after a marathon three-and-a-half-hour semifinal against Serb Laslo Djere, where the 2019 champion saved five match points.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 21:05 IST , KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Austria’s Dominic Thiem (in pic) lost to Argentine Sebastian Baez in the final of the ATP 250 event in Kitzbuhel on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: Austria’s Dominic Thiem (in pic) lost to Argentine Sebastian Baez in the final of the ATP 250 event in Kitzbuhel on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Austria's Dominic Thiem (in pic) lost to Argentine Sebastian Baez in the final of the ATP 250 event in Kitzbuhel on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Austria’s Dominic Thiem, playing his first final in nearly three years, was swept aside 6-3, 6-1 by Argentine Sebastian Baez in Kitzbuehel on Saturday.

Former world number three Thiem had sunk to the depths of the rankings, to 352nd in 2022 two years after his US Open triumph.

The 29-year-old has been fighting his way back after a wrist injury, and was ranked 116th when he arrived in Kitzbuehel after losing nine of his ten matches played in 2023.

He showed fatigue after a marathon three-and-a-half-hour semifinal against Serb Laslo Djere, where the 2019 champion saved five match points.

His Argentinian rival, ranked 72, dominated the rain-delayed tie for his third career title after Cordoba this season and Estoril last year, all on clay.

“I know all the people wanted Domi to win because he is from here, sorry,” said Baez to the crowd in his on-court interview.

“I’m happy not just for today, but the whole week. All the people, the crowd, made me feel so comfortable here this week. I know this weather is not the best, but this place is amazing, and I enjoyed every day. I’m happy to take the match.”

The 22-year-old raced to a 4-1 lead in the opening set, and reeled off four straight games in the second, converting four of six break points, to win through in 80 minutes.

With his title run, the Argentine has risen 25 spots to 47 in the ATP rankings.

Thiem is set to return to the Top 100 on Monday to 89th.

Related Topics

Dominic Thiem /

Sebastian Baez /

ATP

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

