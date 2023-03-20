Tennis

Rybakina beats Sabalenka to claim Indian Wells title

Reuters
20 March, 2023 08:41 IST
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the winners trophy after her win over Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the winners trophy after her win over Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat a misfiring Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(11) 6-4 on Sunday to claim the Indian Wells title and avenge her loss to the Belarusian in the Australian Open final.

Rybakina, who beat defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek to reach the final, dropped serve when Sabalenka landed a forehand lob just inside the baseline for a 3-2 lead followed by a routine hold that gave the Belarusian control.

But Rybakina refused to back down and immediately held at love to steady the ship before Sabalenka handed back the break with an untimely double fault that levelled the match at 4-4 from where the duo remained on serve to force a tiebreaker.

Despite her struggles, Sabalenka had her chances in the opener but squandered three set points while also turning aside five set points before finally sending a forehand long to give Rybakina control.

Rybakina opened the second set with a break before Sabalenka finally settled into her game but the Kazakh sensed her chance and quickly closed the deal on her first championship point when her opponent sent a service return into the net. 

