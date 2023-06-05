Magazine

French Open: ‘I feel 17 again’, says Svitolina after entering quarterfinals

Appearing in her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother, the 28-year-old, who is married to French tennis showman Gael Monfils, has made the last eight in Paris for a fourth time.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 15:59 IST , PARIS - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round match of the French Open.
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round match of the French Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round match of the French Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina says she feels “17 again” after being adopted as an honorary Frenchwoman ahead of her politically-charged quarterfinal clash against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at Roland Garros.

Appearing in her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother, the 28-year-old, who is married to French tennis showman Gael Monfils, has made the last eight in Paris for a fourth time.

That’s despite only returning to the tour in April following a year away from the sport on maternity leave after giving birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Skai.

ALSO READ
French Open: Jabeur ‘not so far’ from her best after injury-plagued season

With none of the 28 French singles players entered in the main draw getting beyond the second round this year, Svitolina is now the adopted darling of the crowd.

“People were cheering me on and it was getting more and more, and was really, really special. I didn’t expect that,” she said.

“I have been with Gael for over five years but I didn’t expect that it would come like this year,” she added.

A former World No. 3, Svitolina is now ranked at 192 but allowed to play at the French Open under a protected ranking. She has battled into the quarterfinals by coming from a set down in both the second and third rounds.

With 17 titles to her name and over $21 million in prize money, Svitolina was always tipped as a Grand Slam title winner. However, trips to the semifinals at Wimbledon and the US Open were the closest she came.

“Right now I don’t have that pressure that I used to have before,” she explained.

“No one expects I’m going to come into Roland Garros and make quarter-final at the beginning of the tournament.

“I feel almost like I’m 17 again coming on the tour fresh. I’m not defending any points. Not here, not next week. Yeah, I feel like more free.”

Two of Svitolina’s matches at this year’s French Open have been against Russians - Anna Blinkova and Daria Kasatkina.

On both occasions, Svitolina refused to shake hands with them in protest at the war in Ukraine. Kasatkina, who has been praised for her support of Ukraine players, instead gave her opponent a friendly thumbs up.

Svitolina said she will also not shake hands with Sabalenka after Tuesday’s quarterfinal as Belarus is a close military ally of Russia.

“I have played last two matches against Russian players so it will not change, everything will be the same,” said Svitolina.

“So I’m used to it now, it’s going to be the same.”

Sabalenka has faced harsh questioning over her individual stance on the war as well as her links to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

As a result, she has refused to honour her media commitments following the last two rounds, claiming she does not “feel safe” in the press room environment.

