Raducanu crushes Sakkari, meets Leylah Fernandez in teenage US Open final

British teenager Emma Raducanu produced a rampaging performance to become the first qualifier to reach the U.S. Open final on Friday, defeating 17th seed Maria Sakkari at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Raducanu, who stormed into the semi-final after beating the reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, dominated proceedings from the onset against Sakkari.

The 18-year-old eventually waltzed into her maiden Slam final with the score-line reading 6-1, 6-4.

READ: Leylah Fernandez stuns Sabalenka to enter US Open final

The 18-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon fourth round on her Grand Slam debut just two months ago, has won all 18 sets she has played since qualifying.

Raducanu will now take on Canadian Leylah Fernandez in an all-teenage US Open final on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Fernandez crushed the second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 to enter her maiden Grand Slam final. Fernandez has been on a roll in the tournament, having taken down Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Elina Svitolina on her way to the semi-final.

MORE TO FOLLOW...