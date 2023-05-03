Tennis

Emma Raducanu ruled out of French Open, Wimbledon due to surgery

Britain’s Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle, the former US Open champion said on Wednesday.

Reuters
BENGALURU 03 May, 2023 21:22 IST
BENGALURU 03 May, 2023 21:22 IST
Britain’s Emma Raducanu lost in the first round of Stuttgart Open in her last tournament.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu lost in the first round of Stuttgart Open in her last tournament. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain’s Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle, the former US Open champion said on Wednesday.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon while she recovers from surgery on her wrists and ankle, the former US Open champion said on Wednesday.

“It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury to a bone of both hands,” Raducanu said on Twitter.

“I’m having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. I’m disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle.”

Also Read
Madrid Open: Kudermetova beats Pegula to reach semifinals, could face Swiatek next

Raducanu, who has struggled with form and fitness since her fairytale run to the US Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2021, withdrew from the Madrid Open last month citing an injury to her right hand.

Her withdrawal from Madrid will likely see her fall outside the top 100 in the WTA rankings for the first time since her stunning breakthrough in New York.

She also lost in the first round in Miami and Stuttgart and was beaten in straight sets by Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open.

“It pains me that I will miss the Summer events and I tried to down play the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts,” she added.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us