Eubanks beats Harris in Mallorca Open to reach first final

Christopher Eubanks beat Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) on Friday to reach the Mallorca Open final.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 22:02 IST , Spain - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Christopher Eubanks of United States in action.
Christopher Eubanks of United States in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The American, who ousted compatriot Ben Shelton on the way to reaching his first tour level final, fought back to triumph after losing the first set.

READ | WTA evaluating ‘challenging’ issue of tennis in Saudi Arabia

Eubanks saved three match points at 4-5 down in the third set and triumphed in the tie-break, a day after winning two against Arthur Rinderknech.

Both players survived two more match points each in the thrilling tie-break before the South African fired long.

Later Friday Yannick Hanfmann, who beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas and retiring Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez, faces fourth seed Adrian Mannarino.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
