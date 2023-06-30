Eubanks beats Harris in Mallorca Open to reach first final

Christopher Eubanks beat Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) on Friday to reach the Mallorca Open final.

The American, who ousted compatriot Ben Shelton on the way to reaching his first tour level final, fought back to triumph after losing the first set.

Eubanks saved three match points at 4-5 down in the third set and triumphed in the tie-break, a day after winning two against Arthur Rinderknech.

Both players survived two more match points each in the thrilling tie-break before the South African fired long.

Later Friday Yannick Hanfmann, who beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas and retiring Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez, faces fourth seed Adrian Mannarino.