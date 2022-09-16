Bouchard’s Chennai Open campaign ends with injury in doubles semifinals

Eugenie Bouchard's campaign at the WTA250 Chennai Open ended on a worrying note on Friday as the Canadian retired midway through her doubles semifinal due to an injury.

The 28-year-old Bouchard had recently returned to professional tennis after sitting out for 17 months due to a shoulder injury.

Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014, was back on court partnering Belgian Yanina Wickmayer for their doubles semifinal barely an hour after losing 6-1, 4-6, 2-6 in two hours 24 minutes singles quarterfinal to Argentine Nadia Podoroska.

Bouchard and Wickmayer were trailing 3-6, 1-1 against the Russian-Georgian pair of Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze on Court 1 at the SDAT Stadium when a forehand from the Georgian hit Bouchard, who was standing close to the net, near the abdominal region.

Bouchard started walking back to Wickmayer near the baseline and hid her face with her left hand.

Soon, the physio was called on court before the chair umpire announced that Bouchard would not be able to continue due to an injury. However, it wasn't made clear whether she retired due to the ball that hit her or it was because of pain in her shoulder after a long singles match where the Canadian had to take a medical timeout at 1-4 down in the second set.

Blinkova and Dzalamidze will face the winner of the second semifinal between Gabriela Dabrowski-Luisa Stefani and Moyuka Uchijima-Peangtarn Plipuech pairs in the summit clash.