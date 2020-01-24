Uncertainty looms over Fed Cup in China

There was a cloud of uncertainty over whether the Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 women’s tennis tournament will be held in Dongguan, China, from February 4 to 8, as scheduled, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in some parts of China.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Akhouri Bishwadeep, said that the national federation had sought advice from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on the subject.

There will be six teams in the competition, playing on a league basis, with the top two getting promoted for World Group-2 play-off, while the bottom two would get relegated to Asia Oceania Group-2. China, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan will be the other teams apart from India.

The Indian team will also be anxiously following the recovery of Sania Mirza who had retired midway through the first round of women’s doubles at the Australian Open with a calf muscle strain.

Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, Rutuja Bhosale and Karman Kaur Thandi are the other members of the Indian team. Vishaal Uppal will be the captain and Ankita Bhambri the coach.