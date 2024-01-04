MagazineBuy Print

France beats Norway to make United Cup semis

Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France beat Ulrikke Eikeri and Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 to set up a semifinal against Poland.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 22:01 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

AP
France’s Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (in blue) are congratulated after winning the doubles quarterfinal against Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and Casper Ruud.
France’s Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (in blue) are congratulated after winning the doubles quarterfinal against Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and Casper Ruud. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

France defeated Norway in the deciding mixed doubles on Thursday and set up a United Cup semifinal against Poland.

Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France beat Ulrikke Eikeri and Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 in a tie that stretched nearly 6-and-a-half hours.

Ruud forced the quarterfinal to a decider by downing Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-4 after Garcia put France up 1-0 by edging Malene Helgo 6-2, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5).

Garcia, ranked 20th and the 2022 WTA Finals champion, was made to work for more than 2 1/2 hours by the 544th-ranked Helgo.

“It was a crazy match, a crazy performance from Helgo,” Garcia said. “I didn’t know her very well and she just played a crazy match, was hitting the ball so well.”

Ruud, however, kept his nation in the contest and outclassed Mannarino in the men’s singles.

“I don’t think I faced a break point,” Ruud said. “So that’s great for my standards of serving ... and putting Norway back on the board.”

Who meets Australia in the other semifinal on Saturday will be decided between Greece and Germany on Friday. The final on Sunday is also at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

