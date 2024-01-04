MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ostapenko beats heat to oust defending Brisbane champion Pliskova

Spanish great Rafael Nadal continues his comeback from a long injury absence against Australian Jason Kubler in an evening match on Pat Rafter Arena.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 13:00 IST , BRISBANE - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates victory against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic at Brisbane International on Thursday.
Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates victory against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic at Brisbane International on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates victory against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic at Brisbane International on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko ended Karolina Pliskova’s title defence when she downed the Czech star 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to book a quarterfinal against Victoria Azarenka at the Brisbane International on Thursday.

The 26-year-old former French Open champion needed assistance from the trainer during the third set as she struggled with the heat and humidity.

But she managed to recover enough to overcome Pliskova in 2hr 13min.

“It was very, very humid and at one point I had really low energy,” the third-seeded Ostapenko said.

“I’m coming from winter where it’s minus 15 right now and here it’s 35 degrees.

“It’s a little bit different -- it’s the same for everyone but I need a little time to get used to it.”

She will next face former world number one Azarenka, who survived a stern challenge from unheralded Frenchwoman Clara Burel.

Azarenka was on top early and raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set before Burel fought back and began to dominate.

But Azarenka rallied to win a close first set then ran away with the second to book a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

“I was trying to be aggressive and come to the net but I felt like she was really on top of me,” two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka said.

“I felt I started really well, but maybe let her play her game a little bit too much, but it was a very competitive match.

“I was definitely much better in the second set in terms of accuracy and aggressiveness.”

The Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova also progressed to the quarter-finals with a 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3 win over Argentine qualifier Julia Riera.

In the men’s draw, Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata bounced back from losing the first set to see off Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(4).

Fellow Australian Jordan Thompson also moved into the last eight when French opponent and fourth seed Ugo Humbert withdrew before the match due to illness.

Spanish great Rafael Nadal continues his comeback from a long injury absence against Australian Jason Kubler in an evening match on Pat Rafter Arena.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jelena Ostapenko /

WTA /

Karolina Pliskova /

Victoria Azarenka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Phoebe Litchfield, Jemimah Rodrigues and the art of sweeping international cricket off its feet
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Ostapenko beats heat to oust defending Brisbane champion Pliskova
    AFP
  3. SA vs IND Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Updates: South Africa 62/3, trails by 36 runs; India eyes early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC amends stumping, concussion substitute rules
    PTI
  5. AUS vs PAK: Warner falls early as rain, poor light curtails second day
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Ostapenko beats heat to oust defending Brisbane champion Pliskova
    AFP
  2. Defending champion Gauff reaches Auckland quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP 250’s absence from the Indian calendar will be felt in more ways than one
    N. Sudarshan
  4. I’ll be okay, says Djokovic amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
    Reuters
  5. Hong Kong Open: Second seed Karen Khachanov falls at first hurdle
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Phoebe Litchfield, Jemimah Rodrigues and the art of sweeping international cricket off its feet
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Ostapenko beats heat to oust defending Brisbane champion Pliskova
    AFP
  3. SA vs IND Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Updates: South Africa 62/3, trails by 36 runs; India eyes early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC amends stumping, concussion substitute rules
    PTI
  5. AUS vs PAK: Warner falls early as rain, poor light curtails second day
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment