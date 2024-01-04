MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ATP Brisbane: Nadal beats Kubler to enter quarterfinals

The Spaniard entered the 225th quarterfinal of his career, the first since Wimbledon 2022, and will face Jordan Thompson on Friday.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 15:51 IST , BRISBANE - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point during his match against Jason Kubler at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament.
Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point during his match against Jason Kubler at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point during his match against Jason Kubler at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal continued his impressive comeback by overpowering wildcard Jason Kubler 6-1, 6-2 to move into the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International on Thursday.

Playing his first tournament since being forced to retire injured at the 2023 Australian Open, Nadal was far too strong for the Australian, who did not have the shots to harm the Spaniard.

The 37-year-old Nadal, who beat former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the first round, powered through the first set, opening a 5-0 lead before Kubler finally held serve to get on the board.

The second set was almost as impressive as Nadal wrapped up the match in 1hr 23min.

He will play another Australian, Jordan Thompson, in the quarterfinals and remains on track for a possible semifinal against second seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

Jason Kubler

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Brisbane: Nadal beats Kubler to enter quarterfinals
    AFP
  2. Phoebe Litchfield, Jemimah Rodrigues and the art of sweeping international cricket off its feet
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Telugu Yoddhas skipper Pratik Waikar leading by example
    Nigamanth P
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India beats South Africa inside two days to record shortest Test match with a result
    Team Sportstar
  5. Coach Ravi Teja at helm as Hyderabad eyes return to Ranji Trophy Elite group
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ATP Brisbane: Nadal beats Kubler to enter quarterfinals
    AFP
  2. Ostapenko beats heat to oust defending Brisbane champion Pliskova
    AFP
  3. Defending champion Gauff reaches Auckland quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP 250’s absence from the Indian calendar will be felt in more ways than one
    N. Sudarshan
  5. I’ll be okay, says Djokovic amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Brisbane: Nadal beats Kubler to enter quarterfinals
    AFP
  2. Phoebe Litchfield, Jemimah Rodrigues and the art of sweeping international cricket off its feet
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Telugu Yoddhas skipper Pratik Waikar leading by example
    Nigamanth P
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: India beats South Africa inside two days to record shortest Test match with a result
    Team Sportstar
  5. Coach Ravi Teja at helm as Hyderabad eyes return to Ranji Trophy Elite group
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment