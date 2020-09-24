Ankita Raina out of French Open qualifiers

India's Ankita Raina's hopes of reaching the French Open main draw were dashed on Thursday as she lost to Japan's Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of qualifying.

On Tuesday, Ankita had defeated Jovana 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in match that lasted two hours and 47 minutes.

Ankita, who is India's top-ranked woman tennis player, has not gone beyond the second round at the Grand Slam qualifiers and against Kurumi, she failed to break the barrier. “It (match) was not bad. I had chances in my service game but she returned very well today. If I had converted those games, then it would have been different. Also there were windy conditions today,” Ankita said after her match.

With her ouster, India has no players left in the singles category as Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Aleksandar Vukic in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday.