French Open 2022: Schedule of play for Thursday, June 2; Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop in action

While there are no men's singles games on Thursday, there are a number of other contests to look forward to.

India's Rohan Bopanna, paired with Dutch player Matwe Middelkoop, will hope to overthrow 12th-seeded Jean-Julier Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo in the men's doubles semifinals at 3:30pm IST.

In the quarterfinals, Bopanna-Middelkoop had beaten Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 4-6, 6-4, 7(10)-6(3). This is already set to be Bopanna's best ever finish at the French Open.

The other semifinal, which starts no earlier than 4:50pm will see Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig take on Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

The mixed doubles final will be held on Court Philippe-Chatrier at 3:30pm. It will see Joran Vliegen and Ulrikke Eikeri take on Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof in the title clash.

This will be followed by the women's singles semifinals, where Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek locks horns with Russia's Daria Kasatkina for the first time in Roland Garros. 59th-ranked Martina Trevisan takes on Coco Gauff next.