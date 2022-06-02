Rohan Bopanna live, French Open semifinal: Bopanna-Middelkoop take on Arevalo-Rojer in men's doubles semifinal

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 French Open men's doubles semifinal between the Indo-Dutch pair of Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop and the duo of Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on the Simonne-Mathieu Court at Roland Garros in Paris.

Bopanna/Middelkoop* 0 Arevalo/Rojer 1

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Arevalo/Rojer* 1 - 0 Bopanna/Middelkoop - Rojer serves first up and return from Bopanna is easily put away with a volley at the net from Arevalo. Middelkoop's return on the next goes off cout. First rally of the match and it ends with Middelkoop's attempted volley hitting the net. Bopanna tries to stay in the rally with a lob but it goes long and Arevalo-Rojer hold comfortably.

------------

Warm up is done. Game time!

3:48 PM: TOSS - Arevalo and Rojer win the toss and elect to serve.

Semi-final no.1



Marcelo Arevalo & Jean-Julien Rojer take on Rohan Bopanna & Matwe Middelkoop for a place in the men's doubles final.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1bS1Ac59ul — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2022

3:45 PM: Both pairs waiting eagerly to step on court. Live action shortly.

3:40 PM: ICYMI, Rohan Bopanna had reflected on his season so far and his plans for Roland Garros preparation at the start of the clay court season: Here's the full interview: Rohan Bopanna: ‘Show tennis to grow tennis in the country’

3:20 PM: Few minutes to go for this exciting clash. Who do you think will triumph?

3:10 PM: Let's know a little bit about Bopanna and Middelkoop's opponents today - Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands.

Arevalo and Rojer have won two ATP250 titles this year - Dallas and Delray Beach. At the French Open, they have had a fairly comfortable run to the semis -

Results 1st Round won 7-6 (5), 6-3 against Oswald/Verdugo 2nd Round won 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Guinard/Couacaud 3rd Round won 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 against Venus/Puetz Quarterfinal won 7-6 (8), 5-3 ret. against Hernandez/Matos

3 PM: Win would also take Bopanna to only his second-ever men's doubles final at a Slam. His previous and only appearance in a men's doubles final at a Major came back in 2010 when the Indo-Pak Express of Bopanna and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi lost to Bryan brothers at the US Open in the summit clash.

2:50 PM: If Bopanna and Middelkoop win today, Bopanna will be the first Indian since Leander Paes to reach the men's doubles final at Roland Garros. Paes and Czech Republic's Lukas Dlouhy, after winning the title in 2009, lost to Serbian-Canadian pair of Nenad Zimonjic and Daniel Nestor in the final the following year.

2:40 PM: Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop have had a memorable run so far at this year's French Open and they'll hope it goes all the way when they face Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Roger of the Netherlands in the semifinal today.

MATCH PREVIEW

Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop take on 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in the first men's doubles semifinal of the 2022 French Open on the Simonne-Mathieu Court at Roland Garros in Paris on Thursday.

Bopanna, 42, and Matwe Middelkoop, 38, reached their first-ever men's doubles semifinals at the clay Major on Monday after the duo came from behind to beat the British-Finnish pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara.

The 16th-seeded pair defeated Glasspool and Heliovaara 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in two hours four minutes.

READ: Rohan Bopanna: ‘Show tennis to grow tennis in the country’

Bopanna and Middelkoop reached the quarterfinals after saving five match points in a thrilling 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10) third-round win over second-seeded Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic. Earlier, they had won their first and second round matches against local wild cards Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche (6-4, 6-1), and the Kazakh-French pair of Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin (6-3, 6-4), respectively in straight sets.

Bopanna has reached the men's doubles semifinals of a Major for the first time since Wimbledon 2015.

The last Indian to win a men's doubles title at a Grand Slam is Leander Paes who lifted the trophy along with Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek at the 2013 US Open while the last Indian to win a Grand Slam title is Bopanna himself who, along with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, clinched the mixed doubles crown at the 2017 French Open.