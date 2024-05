From Rosewall to Djokovic: French Open men’s singles champions in Open Era

The 2024 French Open begins on Sunday at Roland-Garros in Paris with the final set to take place on June 9.

The clay Major was the first one to join the Open Era in 1968, allowing both amateurs and professionals to participate at the event. Since then, 27 different men have lifted the coveted Musketeers’ Cup.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal holds the record for most French Open titles (14) by a player followed by Sweden’s Bjorn Borg (6).

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic clinched his third French Open title and 23rd Major with a 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 win over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final of the 2023 edition.

Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at French Open (since 1968):