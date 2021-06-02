Tennis Tennis French Open: Reporter's credentials revoked for asking question from the supermarket It was a step too far for organisers who told Reuters on Wednesday that the reporter's credentials had been revoked for that reason. Reuters PARIS 02 June, 2021 17:03 IST One of them, who is known for his left-field questions, said he was "actually at the supermarket" when he was given his chance to speak to Zverev.(Representational Photo) - AP Reuters PARIS 02 June, 2021 17:03 IST Grand slam player news conferences have been under the spotlight after Naomi Osaka announced she would skip them at the French Open and organisers put the hammer down on a reporter for asking a question from a supermarket.Osaka, the world number two, withdrew from the tournament amid the row that erupted following her decision as she revealed she had been suffering from depression on Monday.ALSO READ | 'Choked': Nadal's opponent flubs set points at French Open This year's news conferences are being held digitally and most of the accredited reporters are not on site.One of them, who is known for his left-field questions, said he was "actually at the supermarket" when he was given his chance to speak to German Zverev.It was a step too far for organisers who told Reuters on Wednesday that the reporter's credentials had been revoked for that reason. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.