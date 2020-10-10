French Open 2020 final: Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin live score

FIRST SET

SO HERE WE ARE FOLKS, after 12 exciting days of tennis, the final two, Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin enter the iconic Philippe-Chatrier Stadium for the showdown!

This will be the youngest Grand Slam final by combined age since the 2008 Australian Open (Sharapova d. Ivanovic). There's a lot to play for as a new decade unfurls in women's tennis!

Right, the stage is set! After a unforgettable night to savour in the men's semifinals, the spotlight now shifts to two young gems of the court with Kenin having relished the big stage once earlier this year in her victorious Australian Open. However, things will certainly spice up in the cool breeze in Paris as the 21-year-old takes on a red-hot Swiatek. Hopefully, as things stand, there are no clear favourites despite Swiatek's impressive run. If there's any one to stop her right now, it must be Kenin. Get set to embrace another dazzling night!

Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek are the last women standing at a French Open tournament unlike any other, full of surprises and held in the autumnal Paris chill after it was delayed four months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Iga Swiatek's French Open (in numbers)

Total Games played: 95 Won - 72 Lost -23

Sets: Won - 12 Lost - 0

Total time on court - 7 hours

Average time on court - 1 hour and 10 minutes

Sofia Kenin's French Open (in numbers)

Total Games played: 139 Won - 85 Lost - 54

Sets: Won - 12 Lost - 4

Total time on court - 10 hours 34 minutes

Average time on court - 1 hour and 46 minutes

Yet to drop a set. Will the good fortune's continue for Iga Swiatek today?



Australian Open champion Kenin is targeting a second Grand Slam of the year while the 19-year-old Swiatek has her sights set on becoming Poland’s first major singles champion.

Sofia Kenin (USA x4) v Iga Swiatek (POL)

Head-to-head: First meeting

Kenin arrived at Roland Garros having suffered an embarrassing double-bagel defeat by Victoria Azarenka in Rome, her lone warm-up match on clay, a surface she used to despise. The American had never advanced as far the quarterfinals on clay before this fortnight, but now stands a win away from becoming the first woman to capture two Slams in the same season since Angelique Kerber won the Australian and US Open in 2016. The 21-year-old is hoping her Melbourne experience will give her an edge over Swiatek, who has blasted through to the final for the loss of just 23 games.

“I’ve been there, done that. I know what the emotions are getting into your first Grand Slam final. I’m hoping she’s going to be a little bit nervous,” said Kenin.

Kenin’s hunger and desire ranks among the best, as does her ability to adjust and counter an opponent armed with greater power as witnessed in her victory over Petra Kvitova.

A five-month shutdown of the season due to the Covid-19 outbreak threatened to check the momentum of her triumph Down Under, and Kenin admitted it was hard at first to adapt.

“With the whole pandemic, things kind of got on hold,” she recounted. “I didn’t have really motivation when I knew that everything is shut down.

“It took some time for me to get my motivation back. I finally got it. I feel like I’m playing the best tennis right now, as well.”

Kenin has gone to three sets in four of her six matches and will need to be at her uncompromising best to subdue an opponent who has ruthlessly swept aside the competition, including top seed and favourite Simona Halep.

At 19, Swiatek is the youngest player to reach the women’s French Open final since Kim Clijsters in 2001. She has matched the run of compatriot Jadwiga Jedrzejowska -- the most outstanding Polish player of the interwar period – who finished runner-up at Roland Garros in 1939.

Swiatek is only the second Polish woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era after Agnieszka Radwanska at Wimbledon in 2012. She had never previously been beyond the last 16. The latest in a line of teen stars, Swiatek is the seventh unseeded women’s finalist at Roland Garros. Of the previous six, only Jelena Ostapenko in 2017 went on to lift the trophy.

“I will need to be on a different level, the higher level, even though I’m winning easily right now,” said Swiatek. “I’m going to be, like, an underdog.”

Swiatek, then barely 15, beat Kenin 6-4, 7-5 in the French Open junior tournament in 2016, but like Ostapenko three years ago she goes into the final hunting her first title of any sort at tour level. Not that Swiatek, whose work with a psychologist has helped immeasurably with her laser-like focus, expects to be overawed by the occasion.

“I feel like I’m ready. I also feel like I don’t have to win. I’m pretty okay with both scenarios,” said Swiatek, who was beaten on Friday along with partner Nicole Melichar in the doubles semifinals.

“Of course it’s going to be sad because I would be so close if I’m going to lose.

“I think if I’m going to win, it’s going to be crazy and super overwhelming for me.”

Paths to the final (x indicates seeded player):

SOFIA KENIN

Age: 21

WTA ranking: 6 (Highest ranking: 4)

Grand Slam titles: 1

Career WTA titles: 5

2019 French Open performance: Fourth round

Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2019)

Road to final

First round: bt Liudmila Samsonova (Russia) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Second round: bt Ana Bogdan (Romania) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Third round: bt Irina Bara (Romania) 6-2, 6-0

Fourth round: bt Fiona Ferro (France) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Quarterfinals: bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

Semifinals: bt Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic x7) 6-4, 7-5

IGA SWIATEK

Age: 19

WTA ranking: 54 (Highest ranking: 48)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career WTA titles: 0

2019 French Open performance: Fourth round

Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2019)

Road to final

First round: bt Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic x15) 6-1, 6-2

Second round: bt Hsieh Su-Wei (Taipei) 6-1, 6-4

Third round: bt Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3, 6-2

Fourth round: bt Simona Halep (Romania x1) 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinals: bt Martina Trevisan (Italy) 6-3, 6-1

Semifinals: bt Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) 6-2, 6-1