Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Two-time champion Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon with German Open title

The 33-year-old Czech, who had also beaten Vekic en route to the title in Miami this year, was too strong for the Croat in the first set with the 26-year-old struggling with her forehand.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 21:14 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic in action.
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2, 7-6(6) on Sunday to lift the German Open title and confirm her form on grass just over a week before the Grand Slam in London.

The 33-year-old Czech, who also beat Vekic en route to victory at the Miami Open this year, earned her 31st career title.

The left-hander looked completely at ease on the surface as she captured her sixth title on grass, more than any other active WTA player, in a warning to her rivals ahead of Wimbledon.

It is the first time Kvitova has won multiple titles in a single season since 2019 and she has now won 12 of her last 13 matches on grass dating back to her title run in Eastbourne last season.

“I love grass, I love you,” Kvitova told a thinning crowd at the Steffi Graf stadium.

“I have to say big congrats to Donna. You played amazing tennis. Not only in the final but the whole week. It was exhausting yesterday and today,” she said.

Kvitova and Vekic had played twice on Saturday after a rain delay on Friday but it was the Czech who did not drop a set in the entire tournament.

She was too strong for the Croat in the first set, while the 26-year-old struggled with her forehand.

Kvitova found herself a break down early in the second set but battled back from 5-3 and moved 6-5 up with an ace.

Vekic, who has shot up the rankings from 69th to 23rd this season following an Australian Open quarterfinal spot and a title in Monterrey, forced a tiebreak.

She was beaten, however, with a thundering Kvitova forehand on the first match point. 

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
