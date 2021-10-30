Tennis Tennis Transylvania Open: Halep, Kontaveit reach semis; Raducanu falters Third-seeded Emma Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-1 to 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine after struggling with her serve throughout the match. AP CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA 30 October, 2021 08:51 IST Britain's Emma Raducanu after losing her quarter final match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the Transylvania Open on Friday. - Inquam Photos via REUTERS AP CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA 30 October, 2021 08:51 IST Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised into the semifinals of the Transylvania Open on Friday, but US Open champion Emma Raducanu lost to a fellow teenager in less than an hour.The third-seeded Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-1 to 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine after struggling with her serve throughout the match. Raducanu double-faulted seven times and won less than half the points in her service games as Kostyuk advanced to her third semifinal of the season.READ: Van de Zandschulp stuns Rublev in St. Petersburg quartersKostyuk will aim to reach her first career final when she plays Halep, who eased past fellow Romanian player Jacqueline Cristian 6-1, 6-1.No. 2-seeded Anett Kontaveit also had a smooth path into the semifinals, beating Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-1 for her 13th straight indoor win, following titles in Ostrava and Moscow.The win kept the second-seeded Estonian in the race for the season-ending WTA finals next month.Kontaveit will play Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, who edged Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :