Tennis Tennis French Open: Polish teen Swiatek sends top seed Halep packing World No.2 Simona Halep was knocked out 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round by Polish teenager Iga Swiatek. Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 15:52 IST Simona Halep reacts during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Iga Swiatek of Poland on day eight of the 2020 French Open. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 15:52 IST World No. 2 Simona Halep crashed out of the 2020 French Open with a 6-1, 6-2 defeat to Poland's Iga Swiatek in Paris on Sunday.The 19-year-old from Warsaw, a year after receiving a 6-1, 6-0 thumping by the 2018 champion Halep in the very same round, defeated the top seed to advance to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. This was Swiatek's first win against a top-10 player.Ranked 54th in the world, Swiatek bagged 30 winners against Halep's 12. More to follow...