French Open: Polish teen Swiatek sends top seed Halep packing

World No. 2 Simona Halep crashed out of the 2020 French Open with a 6-1, 6-2 defeat to Poland's Iga Swiatek in Paris on Sunday.

The 19-year-old from Warsaw, a year after receiving a 6-1, 6-0 thumping by the 2018 champion Halep in the very same round, defeated the top seed to advance to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. This was Swiatek's first win against a top-10 player.

Ranked 54th in the world, Swiatek bagged 30 winners against Halep's 12.

