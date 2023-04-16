Rune fights back to set up Monte Carlo Masters final against Rublev

Danish teenager Holger Rune edged a thrilling clash with fellow rising star Jannik Sinner on Saturday to set up a Monte Carlo Masters final against Andrey Rublev.

The 19-year-old claimed a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 win under floodlights after a rain-affected day in the principality.

Russian fifth seed Rublev saw off Taylor Fritz 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in the first semi-final.

Rune continued his meteoric rise in the sport with another statement victory, having climbed into the world’s top 10 this season after a breakthrough 2022 which he capped off with the Paris Masters title, beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

“It was quite unbelievable,” Rune said. “Jannik started firing, hitting a lot of winners and he has been in good form the past few months.

“I had to dig deep and find solutions, which I did well. It was fun to play like this.”

Sinner dominated the opening set but was 3-0 down in the second when the players were forced off by the inclement weather.

Rune lost that advantage after the resumption but continued to put pressure on the Sinner serve and levelled the match in the 12th game on his fourth set point.

World number nine Rune saw five break points come and go in the third set as it stayed on serve for 11 games.

But he made the decisive move and secured a place in his second Masters final on his first match point as Sinner dumped a forehand into the net.