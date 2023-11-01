MagazineBuy Print

Hurkacz serves 1,000th ace of year in Paris Masters win

Hurkacz became the first player to hit 1,000 aces in a season since Americans John Isner, the all-time ace leader, and Reilly Opelka in 2019.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 23:29 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Hurkacz has averaged 15 aces a match this season.
FILE PHOTO: Hurkacz has averaged 15 aces a match this season. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Hurkacz has averaged 15 aces a match this season. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hubert Hurkacz hit his 1,000th ace of the season as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the Paris Masters.

The 26-year-old Pole started the match needing 15 aces for the milestone and hit 19 aces against his Spanish opponent.

He became the first player to hit 1,000 aces in a season since Americans John Isner, the all-time ace leader, and Reilly Opelka in 2019.

At 6-foot-5 tall Hurkacz is the first player under 6ft 8in to hit 1,000 aces since Canadian Milos Raonic fired 1,107 in 2014.

“I’m really excited about hitting 1,000 aces this season,” Hurkacz said.

“Hopefully there are still a couple more to come, but I didn’t expect it at the beginning of the year, so definitely the serve has been working a little bit.”

Hurkacz has averaged 15 aces a match this season and won titles in Marseille and last month in Shanghai.

Ivo Karlovic holds the single-season record with 1,447 in 2015.

