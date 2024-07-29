MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Favourite Swiatek pummels France’s Parry to reach Olympic Games third round

The World No. 1, Swiatek who less than two months ago clinched her fourth French Open title on the same court, gave Parry no chance racing through the first set in 38 minutes.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 17:33 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek in action against Diane Parry in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Iga Swiatek in action against Diane Parry in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek in action against Diane Parry in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Poland’s Iga Swiatek powered past France’s Diane Parry 6-1 6-1 on Monday to cruise into the third round at the Paris Games and stay firmly on course for an Olympic gold medal.

The World No. 1, who less than two months ago clinched her fourth French Open title on the same court, gave Parry no chance despite the home crowd’s vocal support, racing through the first set in 38 minutes.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

The 23-year-old Pole, the overwhelming favourite for the Olympic title, broke Parry again early in the second set to go 2-0 up and stay in control.

With Parry’s errors quickly piling up, Swiatek cruised through the second set, sealing her win on her opponent’s serve, when the French player sent a forehand wide.

Swiatek will next play China’s Wang Xiyu in the third round.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Diane Parry

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen takes on Belgium’s Carraggi in men’s singles group stage match — July 29 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic leads 1-0 in first set
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Favourite Swiatek pummels France’s Parry to reach Olympic Games third round
    Reuters
  4. Archery LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s team in action vs Turkey in quarterfinal; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Argentina Hockey Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND trails 0-1 against ARG despite Sreejesh’s penalty stroke save
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Favourite Swiatek pummels France’s Parry to reach Olympic Games third round
    Reuters
  2. Atlanta Open 2024: Nishioka downs Thompson for title in rain-hit final 
    AFP
  3. Croatia Open: Cerundolo defeats Musetti to win title in Umag
    AFP
  4. Atlanta Open 2024: Thompson to face Nishioka in final
    AFP
  5. Atlanta Open 2024: Chinese qualifier Shang beats Purcell in quarters, will face Thompson for a spot in the final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen takes on Belgium’s Carraggi in men’s singles group stage match — July 29 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic leads 1-0 in first set
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Favourite Swiatek pummels France’s Parry to reach Olympic Games third round
    Reuters
  4. Archery LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s team in action vs Turkey in quarterfinal; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Argentina Hockey Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: IND trails 0-1 against ARG despite Sreejesh’s penalty stroke save
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment