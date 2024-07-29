MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Murray and Evans stay on doubles course

The British pair squeezed past their opponents 2-6 7-6(5) 11-9 and into the second round after saving five match points, delaying Murray, 37, from ending his glittering career.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 11:07 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Britain’s Andy Murray (r) and Daniel Evans (l) celebrate after their comeback win.
Britain’s Andy Murray (r) and Daniel Evans (l) celebrate after their comeback win. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Britain’s Andy Murray (r) and Daniel Evans (l) celebrate after their comeback win. | Photo Credit: AFP

Twice gold medallist Andy Murray kept his Olympic dream – and career – alive for one more match at least when he teamed up with fellow Briton Dan Evans to beat Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel in a miraculous Roland Garros comeback on Sunday.

The British pair squeezed past their opponents 2-6 7-6(5) 11-9 and into the second round after saving five match points, delaying Murray, 37, from ending his glittering career.

Murray, the first male tennis player to claim two Olympic singles gold medals and widely regarded as one of Britain’s all-time great sportsmen, said he would not compete in the singles to focus on doubles in his final tournament before retirement.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

After losing the first set and going down 4-2 in the second, the British pair stormed back thanks to a strong net game, pushing the Japanese pair to a tiebreak to win the second set.

“Probably the way that we were playing to that stage would have not suggested that we were likely to come back. I certainly, from my side, didn’t feel like I was playing well,” Murray said.

“We can play much better than that.”

Nishikori and Daniel quickly took the lead in the match tiebreak but the Britons hit back, saving five match points before closing the contest out in a little over two hours.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Dan Evans /

Kei Nishikori /

Taro Daniel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray and Evans stay on doubles course
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marchand fulfills hopes of his nation, Martinenghi edges Peaty
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was Satwik-Chirag’s men’s doubles group stage match cancelled today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Lyles targets medal haul to underline ‘rock star’ status
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Spain opens women’s hoops beating China 90-89 in OT, Serbia holds off Puerto Rico
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray and Evans stay on doubles course
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marchand fulfills hopes of his nation, Martinenghi edges Peaty
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was Satwik-Chirag’s men’s doubles group stage match cancelled today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Spain opens women’s hoops beating China 90-89 in OT, Serbia holds off Puerto Rico
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Lyles targets medal haul to underline ‘rock star’ status
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray and Evans stay on doubles course
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Marchand fulfills hopes of his nation, Martinenghi edges Peaty
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was Satwik-Chirag’s men’s doubles group stage match cancelled today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Lyles targets medal haul to underline ‘rock star’ status
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Spain opens women’s hoops beating China 90-89 in OT, Serbia holds off Puerto Rico
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment