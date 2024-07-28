MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukrainian tennis player Kalinina withdraws from after catching a cold due to rain

Kalinina was to start competing Saturday, but rain forced tennis competitions on open courts to be rescheduled to Sunday.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 22:18 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina in action.
File Photo: Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo: Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina withdrew from the Paris Games because she caught a cold following rainy weather in France’s capital, her country’s Olympic committee said.

“Unfortunately, we spent a long time on the courts yesterday waiting for the competition to start,” Kalinina said Sunday in a statement from the Ukrainian committee. “It was raining all this time and this morning I felt a sore throat.”

During the opening ceremony Friday, athletes from around the world paraded on boats as heavy rain fell, soaking their uniforms. The four-hour event along the Seine River pressed on, with athletes and fans making the most of the heavy downpours by breaking out umbrellas, ponchos and jackets.

The showers continued Saturday.

Technically, standing in the rain and cold alone isn’t what makes people sick. But being in those conditions for long periods of time can affect the immune system.

For Kalinina, the Paris Games were supposed to be her debut at the Olympics.

ALSO READ | Climate Coach: Paris 2024 Olympics works towards being socially, environmentally responsible

“I was very upset, because it was a big dream and honor for me to play at the Olympics and represent my country, especially in such a difficult time,” the 27-year-old said. But she decided not to take any risks and avoid complications.

Kalinina was to start competing Saturday, but rain forced tennis competitions on open courts to be rescheduled to Sunday. Thirty-seven of 47 matches scheduled for Saturday were postponed because of rain. Skateboarding also was postponed Saturday because of the showers.

